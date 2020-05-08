



Four new police agents, three temporary and one permanent, have joined the Orihuela Local Police Unit in the last week.

They were welcomed to the force by the Chief Inspector of the Local Police in Orihuela, José María Pomares and two local councillors.

“With the addition of these 4 agents, plus the 10 temporary agents who joined in early April, the numbers of Local Police have been significantly reinforced, thus fulfilling one of the objectives that the council agree last year” said Councillor Boné.