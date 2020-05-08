Mercadona extend opening hours





Starting on Monday 11 May, the supermarket chain will open one more hour a day.

Mercadona supermarkets have extended their opening hours from next Monday, May 11, when it is expected that large parts of the province will enter into phase 1 of de-escalation.

The new opening hours extend the service that was being provided in supermarkets by one hour. The stores will now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the country.

The decision comes a few days after the company introduced a four-day workday established in order to promote rest and family reconciliation.

In addition, from Thursday, May 14, Mercadona will start selling non-reusable hygienic face masks.