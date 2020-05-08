Concerns for Irish racing as June 29 date for return confirmed





By Andrew Atkinson

County Cork born trainer Denis Coakley believes that horses in Ireland may be moved to the UK or France – in the wake of racing continuing to be in lockdown due to COVID-19.

Irish trainers John Oxx and Gordon Elliot have also aired concerns of the economic and employment ramifcations of a delayed return date for racing.

The Irish Government confirmed horse racing is not set to resume, until June 29.

The Government have a five-phase plan to ease lockdown restrictions.

Following the news hopes of a return behind closed doors on May 18, under Phase 1 towards lifting public health restrictions, have been dashed.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed horse and greyhound racing falls under Phase 3, due to come into force on June 29.

The first Classic races of the Irish racing season are to be re-arranged. The 2,000 Guineas, 1,000 Guineas and the Irish Derby, with Horse Racing Ireland hoping to run the Classics in early June. The Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup will also be re-scheduled.

In a statement, Horse Racing Ireland intimated it remains hopeful racing will resume behind closed doors, before June 29.

Referencing comments made by the Taoiseach in the Dáil, HRI said it would accept an invitation from sectors of the economy wishing to have restrictions earlier than scheduled.

CEO Brian Kavanagh said HRI feels the industry can safely resume sooner, rather than later, and will continue to engage with Government on that basis.

“Constructive engagement had taken place with government in the past week,” said Kavanagh.

Phase 2 talks between HRI and Government officials for a June 8 return are expected.

“It would be impractical for ordinary stables, as anybody returning home to Ireland would be obliged to quarantine for 14 days,” said Coakley.

Former jockey turned trainer Coakley, based at Keeper’s Stables, West Isley, Newbury, said: “Bigger stables could manage – by having staff based in UK. The bigger danger for trainers here is horses being moved to be trained in UK or France.”

Coakley was talking on Twitter, in response to the government in Ireland confirming that racing will not take place before June 29, under present plans.

After the lockdown of racing in March it was touted it could possibly return on May 18, but another month extension has lead to fears horses trained in Ireland could be moved.

As reported racing in Britain has been aired of a return soon by The Resumption Of Racing Group, who will next meet on May 11, in response to the UK PM Boris Johnson’s expected statement on May 10, with the current lockdown restrictions in place expected to be eased. Racing is set to resume behind closed doors in Germany, France and the UK this month.

