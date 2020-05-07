



As people are no longer able to attend Friday’s national and regional VE Day 75 commemorations or events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Royal British Legion is playing a central role in the delivery of a range of remote activity for people to participate in from home. This includes a VE Day 75 livestream, national moments of Remembrance and thanksgiving and a learning pack for young people.

The Legion is inviting everyone to join together in encouraging people of all generations and communities to take part in the activities on 8th May and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation.

As society faces some of the most challenging times since of the Second World War, it is now more important than ever to unite in recognition of service to the nation, just as communities did 75 years ago.

Royal British Legion Schedule (UK timings)

1100-1102 – Two Minute Silence

1115-1200 – The Royal British Legion VE75 Livestream

2000-2110 – VE Day 75: The People’s Celebration, BBC One

2100 – ‘We’ll Meet Again’ Singalong

Two Minute Silence

The Legion is calling on people to join in a national moment of reflection and Remembrance at 11am on Friday 8th May and pause for a Two Minute Silence, not only in recognition of the service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation, but also to reflect on the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on so many lives across the world.

People are invited to take part in the Silence in whatever way they feel appropriate be that standing at their window, stepping outside their home, whilst remaining distanced from others, or taking the opportunity for a quiet moment of reflection. To build momentum towards this important moment, please share this with your communities and encourage everyone to come together in Remembrance at 11am.

Spain District North Tribute

A Virtual Parade of Standards has been set up so that Branches and Associations can parade together on VE Day on 8th May 2020 and to date seven branches and formations have joined in with the commemoration. They are:

District Parade Marshal – Jack Kemp

Alicante Standard Bearer – Mary Kemp

Alicante Deputy Standard Bearer – Jack Kemp

Alicante Deputy Standard Bearer – John Pratt

Altiplano Standard Bearer – John Watson

Gandia Standard Bearer – Mark Walden

Royal Navy Association Standard Bearer Torrevieja – Bryan Dalton

Over 300 members have been involved in carrying out the act, video’s and stills from which have been sent to the UK and will be stitched together to be played on National TV on VE Day. Sky News have expressed an interest in the parade and may well be doing something on it for us on VE Day and BBC Breakfast, it will also be played on TRBL YouTube Page and hopefully on The People’s Celebration BBC ONE: 20:00 – 21:10

The RBL Virtual Parade 2020 Link –

https://www.facebook.com/groups/211472676838401/

Following the Silence the Legion is hosting a VE Day livestream, sharing stories and memories from those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War. The Legion is inviting people to grab a cup of tea and join us for the livestream as we bring the World War Two generation together with today’s generation to chat about their experiences.

Hosted by TV presenter Sonali Shah, the programme will feature contributions from social historian Julie Summers and cook and influencer Melissa Helmsley. The stream will be live from 11.15am on the Legion’s website rbl.org.uk/veday75 and Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialPoppyLegion.

To mark the 75th anniversary of VE day, in these unprecedented times, the BBC in partnership with The Royal British Legion will honour and celebrate the World War Two Generation with an evening of memories and music. Featuring some of those who remember this historic day, together with Britain’s favourite performers who will entertain us with popular songs of the era.

In a fitting finale at 9.00 pm we will see the nation unite for a very special rendition of “We’ll Meet Again” as we all give thanks to our veterans and remember our loved ones.

‘We’ll Meet Again’ Singalong

Lyrics available on The Royal British Legion website https://www.rbl.org.uk/stories/ve-day-singalong

VE Day 75 Learning Pack

Designed for 7-14 year olds the learning pack includes first-hand accounts from the Second World War generation, veteran interviews and a range of activities to allow families to explore and commemorate VE Day 75 together. People can follow the activity on social media using #VEDay75 and #VEDay75Live during the livestream.

There are many parallels between the struggles of the Second World War and what the world is going through today, and looking to the Second World War generation, their resilience and determination, helps inspire today’s generation in these difficult times.