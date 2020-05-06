State of Alarm Extended





06/05/2020 – The State of Alarm has just been extended until May 24th.

This is the fourth renovation and it has been passed with 178 votes in favour.

The de-escalation plan will still continue as planned.

The phases still going on !!!

Following the comments on the post regarding the extension of the State of Alarm to 24th May, many people are concerned that the extension affects bars opening, travelling and time slots for exercise etc.

Everything stays the same, the planned relaxing of lockdown rules continues. Nothing has changed. As usual further clarification will be given by the government at the weekend for the coming week with the full details. We will then translate and post so by Monday 11th all are aware of the new rules.