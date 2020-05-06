Ribera Salud donation to Residencia Inmaculada Concepción Care Home





The Director of the Charitable Care Home, Santo Hospital Residencia Inmaculada Concepción de Torrevieja, José Antonio Peñuela Egea, has confirmed that due to the urgent need caused by the health crisis of COVID-19 and the effect it has had both on residents and care home staff, the Group Ribera Salud, through the Torrevieja University Hospital, will provide all of the catering for his residents during the month of April and until May 10.

The Group will also provide hospital clothing for its residents and nursing service with the total value of the donation valued at 30,000 euros.

On Tuesday, the donation certificate was initialled by representatives of the Care Home and the Group Ribera Salud with the Director, via a video link, thank the CEO of Ribera Salud for her involvement and commitment to Torrevieja society and, especially, in helping the elderly, the sector that is suffering the most during this pandemic.