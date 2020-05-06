Relegation abandoned in Spanish Football





Apart from La Liga and Division One, there will be no relegation in Spanish football

Decision on promotion playoffs still pending

Non-professional football in Spain, considered to be from Segunda B downwards, has been cancelled for this season, with a decision on what will happen to the promotion playoffs to the Segunda Division and Segunda still to be taken.

What is certain is that there will be no relegation in any of these divisions, which could now end up seeing 100 teams spread across five groups in Segunda B.

The project for the creation of a new division, Segunda Pro, will now be postponed until the 2021/22 season, when a new category of two divisions from the Segunda B will be formed.

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales announced his decision to the presidents of the territorial federations on Wednesday just before the decision was endorsed by the Board of Directors, who will meet on Thursday morning, to make the decision to end the non-professional season official.

If the health authorities allow it, the promotion playoffs for Segunda B and Tercera Division will go ahead, but “in an express format”, except for youth categories where the season is ended without promotions.