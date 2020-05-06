



City boss Pep Guardiola and many overseas players potentially face 14 days mandatory self-isolation upon return

By Andrew Atkinson

Manchester United have told players who have been based abroad during the COVID-19 outbreak to return to the UK.

The move comes as Premier League clubs look at options to return to training grounds this month under the Project Restart proposal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, gaffer at Old Trafford, is yet to set a date for when training will resume at their Carrington HQ.

Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Victor Lindelof and Sergio Romero were among United players given permission to leave England in March, after consultation with the club.

Manchester City’s training complex at the Etihad is closed, with players undertaking individual programmes.

City boss Pep Guardiola and a list of first team players potentially face 14 days of mandatory self-isolation – when they return to Britain for the resumption of matches.

The Premier League are looking to resume in June, and foreign players and managers returning to England will probably be asked to self-isolate, as part of steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

City players Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and David Silva are among those who left the UK during lockdown.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile has been keeping himself busy working in the community, halping with the delivery of fresh food in support of the nedy (see picture).

Arsenal and Spurs are amongst Premier League clubs who returned to training in April, undergoing social distant training.

Arsenal first team squad returned on April 27 at their London Colney training ground, individually in accordance with government health guidelines.

Players must travel alone, undertake individual programmes – then return home. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been partaking in training sessions with players, from home.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also been undertaking video-link training programmes with the first team players, following the club’s Melwood training HQ closing.

Chelsea’s Cobham training complex has been closed since mid-March. Stamford Bridge was opened for players, who live locally, to train on the pitch, with individual sessions permitted.

Midfielder Marco van Ginkel, sidelined with injury, posted a video of himself running at the stadium on social media.

The government’s lockdown restriction review is scheduled on May 10.

The Premier League is hopeful of resuming the 2019-20 season in June – potentially at neutral venues and behind closed doors – under government guidelines and approval.

Returning to training grounds has led to concerns being raised from four Premier League club doctors.