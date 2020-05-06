ARE YOU FINDING EVERYDAY LIFE HARD?





We want to reach out to people during the Coronavirus outbreak to people who may be self-isolating.

Maybe you can’t quite put your finger on it, but you’re not feeling okay.

You might be feeling tired more often, be feeling emotional, and you might not want to do the things that you usually enjoy.

Struggling to cope with everyday life doesn’t look or feel the same in everyone. We can’t generalise about how it’ll make you feel or act.

You don’t have to feel suicidal to get in touch. Only 1 person in 5 who calls Samaritans says that they feel suicidal. So, if you are feeling anxious, alone, depressed then give us a call.

Signs to look out for

Lacking energy or feeling tired

Feeling exhausted all the time

Experiencing ‘brain fog’, find it hard to think clearly

Finding it hard to concentrate

Feeling restless and agitated

Feeling tearful, wanting to cry all the time

Not wanting to talk to or be with people

Not wanting to do things you usually enjoy

Using alcohol or drugs to cope with feelings

Finding it hard to cope with everyday things and tasks

Experiencing ‘burn out’

Even if you don’t see what you’re feeling on this list, please still get in touch.

And if you do think these symptoms sound like you, or someone you know, please still get in touch on:

Phone 900 525 100

Email pat@samaritansinspain.com

Or Send a Message to 634 325 906 to organise a WhatsApp call