Suedois is an incredible horse who will be missed – trainer David O’Meara

By Andrew Atkinson

Suedois, trained by David O’Meara at Willow Farm, Upper Helmsley, York, has been retired to Branton Court stud.

Suedois was purchased in the Arc sale in 2015 for owners George Turner and Clipper Logistics. David O’Meara said: “His first run came at Doncaster the following Spring in the Cammidge at Doncaster. “Suedois finished second on his yard debut, and finished his career with a record of 50 runs, 10 wins and top three finishes, in an incredible 33 starts.”

Suedois competed at the very highest level. A Group 1 winner, he amassed over £1.5 million during an illustrious career.

“Suedois’s Group 1 record truly showcases what made him so special. The Shadwell Mile was Suedois’s crowning moment when gaining his success at the top level.

“Over a mile Suedois added a Group 2 win in the Clipper Logistics Boomerang, a race sponsored by his co owner, Steve Parkin.

“He was placed in another Shadwell Mile and was beaten less than 2 lengths a the Breeders Cup Mile, finishing in fourth place,” said David.

“Over 7 furlongs, Suedois was a Group 3 winner, and Group 1 placed, when finishing third to Make Believe in the Prix De La Foret.

“Over 6 furlongs Suedois was a Group 3 winner and placed in two Group 1 races, finishing second to Limato in the July Cup and third to Quiet Reflection in the Haydock Sprint Cup.

“Suedois’s best trip and his greatest performance can be debated at length.

“What is undisputed, is that Suedois is an incredible horse who will be missed by his owners George and Steve and all at Willow Farm.

“He is set for a happy retirement at Steve’s state of the art stud farm at Branton Court,” added David.

