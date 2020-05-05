



By Andrew Atkinson

Spain’s transport minister José Luis Ábalos is holding talks with counterparts in Berlin – with the potential outcome of second-home property owners, many on the Costa Blanca and Costa Colida, returning to Spain from Germany this month.

Germany took its first steps to return work on April 20, reported by The Leader, with shops in some regions opening up for the first time in a month, with a declaration COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

“I’ve been open two weeks and had big business in Germany, everything is going fine,” Gabriela, proprietor of Gold Veit, in Albstadt-Ebingen, exclusively told The Leader on May 4.

German purchased second-home property owners on the Costas are amongst the largest, with the Balearic Islands the largest national community of second-home owners.

“It’s an issue we’re going to be approaching, given the significant number of Germans who live in, or own property, in Spain,” said Spain’s Transport Minister Ábalos.

With Spain easing movement restrictions, in phases 0 to 4, in the wake of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Germany too eased legislation in April.

Germany had 158,758 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,126 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (April 28).

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate had reportedly edged up, prompting the head of the country’s infectious diseases institute to urge people to stay at home as much as possible amid a relaxation of lockdown measures.

Germany’s virus reproduction rate, called the “R” rate or value, is now at 1.0 in Germany, according to Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute, having risen from 0.7.

With borders, ports and airports closed, apart from repatriation and medical/health supplies, talks surrounding legislation, with the health and safety of travelling to Spain, are ongoing.

“I miss Spain so much. I have such fantastic friends there and I hope to see you soon,” said Gabriela, who visits Los Montesinos annually, speaking on the possibility of easing travel restrictions.

The Canary Islands easing on lockdown rules, has led to the government saying it has greater public health problems, linked to obesity, cardiovascular disorders, high blood pressure and diabetes, than COVID-19.

David Webster from Santa Cruz, Tenerife, told The Leader: “I had my two hour walk around the village. I wanted some fresh fish from the catch – but it wasn’t possible – due to a massive queue, from 10am.”

