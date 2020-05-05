NHS workers and carers are in my thoughts





The bereavements and the sacrifice by NHS workers and carers, and all those supporting, are in my thoughts and prayers all the time – trainer Nick Alexander

By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Nick Alexander, 57, based at Kinneston, Fife, has looked on the bright side during racing’s lockdown, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown – while saying prayers.

“Life in lockdown – when all days can feel the same – but it is selfish to complain, when others are suffering,” said Nick.

“In many regards life at Kinneston has had a strangely idyllic feel to it – plenty of work to do – but time to appreciate spring emerging, time to read, exercise, with the family, the horses and some glorious weather.

“Time – that previously scarce luxury – which we now have in abundance,” said Nick.

“But with that idyll comes guilt – as the dreadful statistics roll in every day – and the reality of what is happening out in the world.

“The bereavements and the sacrifice by NHS workers and carers, and all those supporting them.

“Hard to rationalise with, but they are in my thoughts and prayers all the time, as I am in thrall to the power of nature, going about the farm,” said Nick.

Nick has 50 horses at grass, with a few more still to follow and five young horses in being started.

Most of the team are on the furlough scheme: “As for so many it has proved a life saver for our business.

“We are down to a team of five working hard, steam cleaning and painting the stables – and looking after the horses,” said Nick.

FRANCE

Racing in France is set to resume on May 11 – behind closed doors – in the wake of ongoing talks between the BHA and the the UK Government to recommence racing.

Racing in France has been suspended in both jurisdictions since March 17, but police have given permission for racing to take place at Paris Longchamp.

Edouard de Rothschild, President of governing body France Galop, said: “It is very good news”.

Racing in Britain is planning for a return in May, including 16 Group races, as previously reported, pending the authorisation of the government – without spectators, and with social-distancing protocols – likewise at some tracks in the USA, Australia and Hong Kong.

2019 French Derby winner Sottsass is set to run on Monday in Paris – if racing goes ahead – for the first time since finishing third behind Waldgeist and Enable in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

Victor Ludorum, unbeaten and favourite for the French 2,000 Guineas, could be amongst runners.

“We have had some strong support from the Ministers in charge of racing – the ministers for finance and agriculture – it was a question of local areas allowing us to proceed,” said France Galop chief executive Olivier Delloye.

“We have explained in close detail how we will race – behind closed doors – and we have had positive feedback from them.”

*Photographs: courtesy Nick Alexander Kinneston racing.

