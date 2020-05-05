Free parking in Torrevieja





The Centro el Arco car park is opening for free.

The private car park Centro el Arco de Torrevieja has announced that it has raised its barriers for free to all customers throughout the month of May.

Due to the extraordinary situation of the alarm state caused by the COVID19 virus, Centro el Arco, which until now was only open to subscribers, will open its doors for all cars for free.

The car park has opened its barriers complying with all the necessary security measures to establish a safe service, thus protecting users who use its facilities.

Promoting trade and hospitality

The objective is clear, to help the city in these difficult times and to promote commerce and hospitality in the center of Torrevieja.

Located at calle Ramón Gallud 88, this car park is the largest and most modern in Torrevieja. It has 549 spaces available, 16 special places for the disabled and pre-installation of a charging system for electric cars.

Courtesy:www.torrevieja.com