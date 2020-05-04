



By Andrew Atkinson

Snooker star Willie Thorne has been rushed to Torrevieja hospital where he has undergone a blood transfusion – on top of his latest stage of chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia.

“The doctor has been to see him on Monday morning (May 4) and Willie will need to stay in hospital for a while longer,” Julie O’Niell told me.

“They need to get rid of the bad blood, particularly from his leg, before they can consider him returning home.

“They also need to do tests to figure out why his fever, pulse and saturation’s are all over the place.

“Willie sounds a little more ‘with it’ today (May 4) – which is a positive sign,” said O’Neill.

On Saturday (May 2) Thorne, 66, diagnosed with leukaemia in March, was rushed to Torrevieja hospital from his home in Villamartin, Alicante, following concern.

“I had to ring an ambulance for Willie as his saturation’s were low and his pulse all over the place.

“He was feeling like he had pressure on his chest, as if someone was sitting in it. The ambulance took him to hospital for oxygen and to monitor him,” said O’Neill.

On Sunday (May 3) Thorne had a blood transfusion: “Willie had a blood transfusion and was having another one – and was told that he needs two more,” said O’Neill.

“Willie started back with his chemotherapy on April 27 and is staying strong and trying to stay positive,” said O’Neill, who along with golfer Mark Roe are trustees of a GoFundMe campaign.

Former England, Leicester and Spurs star Gary Lineker, one of Leicester born Thorne’s best friends, has donated €1,000, Spanish golf star Miguel Jiminez donated €200, and British golf ace Danny Willett has donated €2,000.

“Willie would like to give a big thank you to all the wishes sent to him,” said O’Neill.

Sky sports golf presenter Mark Roe said: “Willie and I talk daily and his spirits have been lifted massively by the messages and generosity shown for him when the world is in crisis.

“I cannot thank my own friends and fellow professional golfers enough. Thank you is not enough for those who have, at moments moved me to tears, with their kindness.

“I do not find it easy to ask anyone for money or help, but while asking is sometimes awkward, this time it may be life saving for my friend – and that’s priceless.”

The GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Thorne pay for a carer and accommodation of which €14,000 of a €30,000 target has now been reached.

Should you wish to contribute to the fund you will find it at this link:

Willie Thorne GoFundMePage