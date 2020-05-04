



The Councillor for Markets, Víctor Bernabéu has confirmed that Orihuela municipal street markets will reopen from next Monday 11 May.

They will initially be limited to just 25% of traders, dealing only in food. Pitches will be well spaced with entry and exit to each market via one controlled point where hand gel and gloves will be made available to shoppers.

The councillor said that if the fifteen day trial works well he will consider opening the markets to additional traders other than food. “There is a need to reactivate the economy as soon as possible, but always with the premise of ensuring the health conditions are upheld for both vendors and members of the public,” he added.

The municipalities of Rafal and San Fulgencio both opened their street markets during the last week or so, limiting traders to 33% of the normal with encouraging results.