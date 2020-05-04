



HIBISCUS, a native to warm temperate sub-tropical and tropical regions throughout the world, are an easy way to make your garden have that relaxing, exotic, ‘paradise look’ and feel.

Hibiscus colourful, blousey flowers, range from white to pink, red, orange, peach, yellow or purple – attracting a plethora of nature into your garden.

Bees, hummingbirds, butterflies – and it is deemed bats – feed on the hibiscus sweet nectar.

Hibiscus plants grown in containers allows you to easily move them around, to the optimal location within your garden, depending on the season.

Hibiscus needs a minimum six hours of sunshine in order to flower, along with warm, between 16c-32c, in humid conditions and good soil drainage.

During flowering, hibiscus require large amounts of water, especially here in the warm temperate weather on the Costa Blanca, thus water daily, along with a weekly feed of potassium fertiliser.

Once the weather cools, your hibiscus will need much less water, as too much will kill them. Only water, when the soil is dry to the touch.

The hibiscus has long been used by many cultures as a remedy for several conditions. The Egyptians used hibiscus tea, to lower body temperature, treat heart and nerve diseases, and as a diuretic to increase urine production.

In Africa, hibiscus tea was used to treat constipation, cancer, liver disease, and cold symptoms.

Recent research has found the hibiscus is packed with antioxidants that can help fight bacteria. It may also help lower blood pressure, boost liver health and be an aid for weight loss.

