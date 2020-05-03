



Prime Minister will ask for a fourth extension to lockdown on Wednesday and, if approved, will keep the lockdown in place until May 25.

The Council of Ministers, which will officially approve the request on Tuesday, believes this measure is necessary so that the country can return to the “new normal” as soon as possible.

There was encouraging news on Sunday with the lowest number of recorded deaths in a month and a half, since 18 March when the figure declared was 107.

The number of new daily cases, just 1,654, was also reassuring as they too are gradually declining from a peak of close to 10,000.

More information is gradually being released on the relaxation of the lockdown although there is plenty of opposition by local businessmen, particularly from the hospitality sector.