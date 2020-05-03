



Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Putting – Great Expectations

During the lock down resulting from the Corona Virus (Covid 19) many golfers have had a lot of time to think about their golf and their abilities.

Having studied amateur golfers of all standards for in excess of 45 years i can concluded that most try to play shots to a standard above their general level of ability.

This is no more evident than on the putting green where because they see tournament professionals holing MILES of putts they expect to constantly hole SIMPLE 10 footers.

Let me put some perspective on this if i can because over a 72 hole tournament (according to tour statistics) the average tour professional will only hole 4 putts of 10 feet or more and even the very best will only hole 8 such putts.

Based on this why should amateurs get discouraged at missing SIMPLE 10 foot putts because there is no such thing.

If amateurs were to concentrate more on the pace of their putts rather than the line or holing them they would reduce the number of three putts and this would save them more shots than holing the occasional tram liner

Corona Virus Update

The President of Spain has announced a 4 step plan to return Spain to a NEW normality by hopefully the end of June 2020 depending on the progress of the Covid-19 virus.

As yet no announcement has been made in respect of opening golf courses and we await any official information but many local golf courses are HOPING to open in mid to late May 2020 against as yet unknown guidelines and as soon as anything is announced we will keep you informed.

Until the next time stay safe and healthy.

