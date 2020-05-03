



The Government has increased from 30% to 50% the maximum occupation of the terraces of bars and restaurants in the hospitality sector on the introduction of phase 1 of the de-escalation process, scheduled for Monday, May 11.

According to government sources, in phase 1, the terraces may be open with a maximum capacity of 50% and not 30%, but provided that people maintain a minimum safety distance of two metres and there are no groups of more than ten people.

The move will only be of benefit, however, to those businesses that have large terraces, very much a minority.

Also from 11 May, the Government will allow private vehicles with up to nine seats to travel with all their seats filled, provided that the occupants live in the same house. The use of masks is recommended.

Despite the fact that currently the use of the car is residual, once Phase 1 begins there will be more businesses that are open and the movement of vehicles will increase.

In the case of people not living together, only two seats can be occupied for each row, keeping their distances, and each passenger must use masks or other protection equipment.

The Government will also allow gatherings of up to 10 people at home and outdoors. During these meetings, people should always keep a distance of two metres and always maintain the established hygiene measures. They do not have to be cohabiting at the same address, but may be family, neighbours or friends.