WELL MEET AGAIN!





PM Churchill coronavirus ‘tribute’

By Andrew Atkinson

BENIJOFAR resident Martin Dean continues with his Tributes, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown on the Costa Blanca.

Martin, 50, from Lower Kersal, Salford, has brought laughter and joy to thousands of people since the coronavirus lockdown in mid-March.

His latest five minutes video features Martin’s coronovirus speech – aka PM Winston Churchill – and the famed Vera Lynn song ‘We’ll Meet Again’, made famous during WW2 and resonated with soldiers going off to fight, as well as their families and sweethearts.