WELL MEET AGAIN!

PM Churchill coronavirus ‘tribute’
By Andrew Atkinson
BENIJOFAR resident Martin Dean continues with his Tributes, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown on the Costa Blanca.
Martin, 50, from Lower Kersal, Salford, has brought laughter and joy to thousands of people since the coronavirus lockdown in mid-March.
His latest five minutes video features Martin’s coronovirus speech – aka PM Winston Churchill – and the famed Vera Lynn song ‘We’ll Meet Again’, made famous during WW2 and resonated with soldiers going off to fight, as well as their families and sweethearts.
CORONAVIRUS Singalong part 2
Posted by Martin Ronald Hamilton on Tuesday, 28 April 2020