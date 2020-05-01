



Corona patients can follow a tailored multidisciplinary rehabilitation program at Medifit rehabilitation centre after an ICU admission.

People after a stay in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) often have Post Intensive Care Syndrome (PICS) this is a combination of physical disorders and limitations such as muscle weakness, reduced stamina, shortness of breath, pain and stiffness in the joints.

The physical consequences after an ICU are usually known, but there may also be psychological and cognitive problems. These residual symptoms lead to long-term limitations in daily functioning and reduced quality of life.

In the rehabilitation of corona patients after a stay in ICU, muscle weakness and improving physical functioning is one of the main concerns. This together with supporting breathing and cardiovascular fitness. In addition, improving cognitive functioning, reducing anxiety and reducing the risk of complications is important.

Corona patients can suffer permanent lung damage. The corona virus has caused pneumonia in many people and this sometimes causes scar tissue in the lungs (pulmonary fibrosis) these complaints are called Corona Obstructive Lung Disease (COLD). This makes breathing more difficult and reduces lung volume.

In addition, the psychological trauma processing should not be underestimated. After a stay in the ICU, people often suffer from flashbacks, anxiety, depression and cognitive problems. This can sometimes be so severe that it develops into a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Approximately 1 in 5 former ICU patients have symptoms that fit a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the first year after discharge. 1 in 3 patients suffer from complaints such as; anxiety, depressive symptoms, forgetfulness, emotional instability, insomnia and flashbacks.

Rehabilitation centre Medifit offers a multidisciplinary approach because the problem needs to be treated both physically and mentally. This multidisciplinary approach is necessary because it usually involves complex problems. In addition to physiotherapy, occupational therapy, remedial therapy, cognitive therapy and psychotherapy under the supervision of a rehabilitation and lung specialist are necessary.

The treatment team consists of specialised physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, rehabilitation physicians and specialised doctors such as a pulmonologist, general practitioner and cardiologist.

People can participate in the rehabilitation programme on an outpatient or clinical basis, depending on the indication. The patient can stay with their partner or companion within the rehabilitation centre or in a luxury care apartment with full board and nursing.

A rehabilitation program for people with Post Intensive Care Syndrome (PICS), possibly in combination with Corona Obstructive Lung Disease (COLD), takes 4 to 8 weeks. Patients can participate in a rehabilitation program 2 weeks after they have been tested negative for COVID-19. However, they can still participate in this rehabilitation program months after their discharge from hospital.

The individual interpretation of the rehabilitation programme is determined by a cooperation between the patient and our lung specialist, rehabilitation doctor and the treatment team.

During the intake, in addition to consultations with the rehabilitation doctor, pulmonologist and therapist, a number of tests are conducted and the following tests are taken: ergo-spirometry, 6 Minute Walking Test, ECG, strength tests, X-rays, among many others if necessary.

Every week there is an evaluation consultation, after which the treatment team discusses and evaluates the progress of the treatment goals. The program is constantly adapted to the personal situation of each patient.

Medifit has experience in treating patients with PICS-syndrome and lung disorders/pathologies (e.g. COPD, Long fibrosis, Asthma). However, COLD is not the same as COPD, but there are similarities with the treatment method. One of the reasons for the success of the COPD programme in Spain has to do with the pure Mediterranean Sea air. In obstructive pulmonary diseases such as COLD and COPD, clean air has a positive effect.

Medifit is a rehabilitation centre that has been providing clinical and outpatient rehabilitation to orthopaedic, neurological and pulmonary patients, such as COPD patients, for over 20 years, among various other pathologies. MedifitReha is a multi-disciplinary rehabilitation centre engaging a team of experienced therapists, doctors and specialists. Within the rehabilitation centre Medifit utilise the most technically advanced rehabilitation equipment in conjunction with professional therapists with up-to-date knowledge.

Before starting rehabilitation, the patient will be subjected to an extensive medical examination to determine the level of your physical condition Then, in consultation with the Doctor or specialist, a unique recovery programme will be created targeting your personal needs. Patients can attend on an in- or out-patient basis.

Accommodation optional Stay; during the rehab period in tailored luxury adapted apartments with full board and nursery care.