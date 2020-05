By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos Ayunmiento have thanked Yasolav Babenko Kuznetsvovs for donating 15 protective screens that he made, using 3D printing.

“The protective screens will be used by Municipal personnel who carry out work facing exposure to the public. We thank him very much for his work and contribution during the COVID-19 lockdown,” Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told The Leader.