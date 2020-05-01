



There is no letup on the Mayday holiday with the Ministry of Health reporting a further 281 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, the total figure amounts to 24,824 deaths, but excludes from the calculation figures provided by the Community of Madrid and Catalonia, which report deaths by a different counting system and yield a much higher number.

In addition to 215,216 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health reports 1,175 more than the previous day. However, it should be borne in mind that this data does not include infections detected by antibody tests. In addition, 2,628 more cured patients were reported, which brings the number of patients who have overcome the disease to 114,678.

The number of new cases would be higher if Health incorporated new cases detected by positive antibody test into the balance

Cases in Valencian Community

In the Community of Valencia there have been 151 new infections in the last 24 hours, 27 of them in Castellón, 61 in Alicante and 63 in Valencia bringing the total number to 12,209. The number of deceased has increased by 9 people since yesterday, four in Castellón, another two in Alicante and three in Valencia. Six of them lived in nursing homes. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in the Community is 1,253.

The Minister of Health, Ana Barceló , who appeared before the media by videoconference, has confirmed that in the last 24 hours there have been 192 further discharges, 26 of them in Castellón, 79 in Alicante and 87 in Valencia. In total, 7,078 people have been cured since the beginning of the crisis.

Regarding admissions, Barceló said that 751 patients with Covid-19 remain in Valencian hospitals, 18 less than yesterday. 74 in Castellón (51 in the UCI), 170 in Alicante (42 in the UCI) and 407 in Valencia (62 in the UCI).

Barceló has also highlighted that the number of screening tests is increasing every day. To date, 155,936 PCR and rapid tests have been performed. In the last 24 hours there have been 3,687 more PCRs and 2,851 tests.

As for the situation in the residences for the elderly, this festive May 1 there are 30 centres under active health surveillance: nine in Castellón, eight in Alicante and 13 in Valencia. In total, there are 82 residences with active cases. In the last 24 hours, 37 new positive cases have been detected among residents and 18 among workers.

Exercise and Sport

The Minister released details of the timings during which adults and children may take to the streets for exercise. The order is effective from 0:00 hrs. May 2nd, 2020. You may not travel more than 1km radius is from your house.

With thanks to Assn de Vecinos Cabo Roig y Lomas for the images above and below