Ford is making face masks in the U.K. and face shields to enable employees across Europe to return safely to work





Ford manufacturing face masks in the U.K. and face shields as part of the measures to provide a safe working environment for returning employees during the COVID-19 crisis

Production of personal protective equipment in the U.K., Germany and elsewhere in Europe reduces demand for outsourced equipment that is needed by other services and industries

The initiative is part of a global effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19

DUNTON, U.K., April 30, 2020 – Ford is producing face masks in the U.K. and face shields at other Ford sites in Europe as part of initiatives to deliver a safe working environment for employees performing essential roles at Ford facilities in Europe during the COVID-19 crisis.

Production of personal protective equipment is already underway at Ford facilities in the U.K., Germany, Spain and Romania. This is designed to ensure that Ford’s intention to restart initial production at most of its main continental European vehicle and engine plants next week does not add to worldwide demand for such personal protective equipment.

“We want our production facilities to be prepared and our staff protected – but we are determined to ensure that this has no impact on those tackling the COVID-19 crisis from getting the personal protective equipment they need,” said Rene Wolf, director of manufacturing, Ford of Europe.

Watch the video of face mask production at Ford’s Dunton Campus in the U.K. here: https://youtu.be/3WSZmfW8lDw

The company plans to increase output to meet the demand for the full resumption of European business, combining with a similar facility in the U.S. to provide global coverage of face masks for Ford employees worldwide.

Face mask production

The company’s Dunton Campus, in the UK, has risen to the challenge by installing two new purpose-built machines that are capable of producing between 60 and 90 general-use, disposable face masks per minute. Three teams of ten will work around the clock to produce the masks.

“To get these machines up and running in such a short time, the response from everyone involved has been just amazing,” said Chris White, manager, Dunton Technical Centre, Ford of Europe.

“The machines were sourced from China, and a Ford China team worked non-stop to prepare the delivery and ensured we could easily learn how to install and use them. Now, just a few weeks after the project was kicked off, we’ve already got our staff covered.”

Face shield production

In Germany, Ford’s Rapid Prototyping Center, in Merkenich, will in future handle the whole region’s volume production of face shields. The team is using in-house injection-moulding machines to produce up to 5,000 face shields per day for use across all Ford facilities in Europe.

In Valencia, Spain, Ford is using 3D printing to produce 300 face shields per day, while in Craiova, Romania, around 10,000 face shields have already been produced for Ford employees and the local dealer network.

The initiative to produce face masks and face shields is part of Ford’s Project Apollo, a global effort to produce personal protection equipment, assist with local and national initiatives, and increase the availability of ventilators – all to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.