Happy 100th birthday as Capt Tom Moore promoted to Colonel





On the eve of his 100th birthday Captain Tom Moore has been promoted to the rank of Honorary Colonel.

A promotion approved by HM Queen Elizabeth, the Chief of the General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith has promoted him to the rank of honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College in recognition of his ‘outstanding achievements.’

Having now raised over £30 million for NHS Charities Captain Tom will also be honoured today with a flypast by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his Bedfordshire home, however the exact time of the flypast has not been revealed so as to avoid large crowds showing up at his home.

Captain Moore had originally set out to raise £1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden, but after his story captured the nation’s heart the donations flooded in.

He has been inundated with more than 140,000 birthday cards which are on display at his grandson’s school.

And as well as being honoured with a Royal Mail postmark, in the last week he became the oldest person to reach Number 1 in the UK charts as well as knocking Dame Vera Lynn off the iTunes top spot.

In a video released by Clarence House, Camilla said of “wonderful” Capt Moore’s fundraising efforts: “That sort of thing makes you proud to be British, doesn’t it?”