



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced his plans for the de-escalation of the ‘lockdown’ last weekend, his intention being achievement of “the new normal” by late June.

Split into four distinct phases the two that particularly affect local trade in the Orihuela Costa are phases one and two.

In phase one restaurants and bars will be able to open their terraces, up to 30% of their usual capacity, but it is not until phase two that members of the public will be able to enter the inside of bars and restaurants, also to a limit of 30% of capacity. Although yet to be confirmed it is thought that phase one will be implemented on 11 May with phase two following a fortnight later.

However, almost in entirety, business groups and associations within the hospitality sector have rejected the proposals with a barrage of complaints, finding the plan to reopen their businesses unfeasible, with many of them now formulating their own timetables, some of which have already been submitted to government.

“With these measures, most of us will not be able to work, it is unfeasible under those conditions,” said María del Mar Valera, president of the Provincial Hospitality Association (Apeha), which represents a sector that exceeds 6,800 businesses in the province.

Vital sectors of the provincial economy warn that the process must be accompanied by labour and fiscal measures or they will lead to the definitive closure of establishments, and that the lack of definition may “be catastrophic.”

On the Orihuela Costa the two business associations that represent a majority of bars and restaurants, OC Avanza and The Strip Business Association, have issued this statement:

“Phase 1 and 2 of the proposed de-escalation plan presented by President Pedro Sanchez this week is impractical as most of the bar/restaurant terraces are very small, the “plan” as it is will destroy the 90% of the tourism related businesses in Orihuela Costa.

We urge the government, in relation to bars and restaurants in this tourist destination to go directly to phase 3 on the 11th or the 18th May.

Some businesses may need to opt out of reopening for a further month or more and until after flights from the UK and Ireland are restored to near normal levels.

Lockdown has left businesses and the livelihoods of workers in Orihuela Costa in ruins with little or no financial help to date.

Most of the businesses are still expected to pay rent with no income. We ask the government to financially support businesses and their workers so as they can reopen in a viable way.”

Although there are many businesses operated by Spanish Nationals in Cabo Roig, a large number are also owned by expatriates. As such there are concerns that any direct submission to government would fall on deaf ears.

Fortunately for the area, however, one organisation that supports ‘the strip’ and that also has a voice is the Chamber of Commerce, through it’s regular video conferences with the Valencian Community President, Ximo Puig, and it will hopefully be via that link that the statement will be shared.

Specifically focused on Business and the local economy, the Chamber currently seems to be the only organisation that has any weight with Regional governments, so it would seem to be the only viable route that is currently on offer.

Business groups in Alicante and Elche have been particularly critical of the government’s plans with both saying that they are completely unworkable for the hospitality industry.

In a letter to the mayor of Elche, Apeha, said “we have no choice but to show our absolute disagreement. These are measures that have not been agreed with the sector and that will lead to the closure of dozens of establishments and the ruin of hundreds of those affected.”

“For this reason, and as first-hand specialists, we ask the mayor of Elche, Carlos González, to understand the magnitude of the problem and we ask him to raise his voice to Pedro Sánchez on behalf of all the people in this industry.” The letter was signed by over 130 bar and restaurant owners.

A statement on the Association website said that the measures are “confusing, and would result in the continued closure of establishments, which would be catastrophic,” also adding “we demand the implementation of the aid promised to the sector to overcome the forced closure since 14 March. Not a single specific aid has yet been received and the promised ones still do not materialize.”