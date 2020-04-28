



The school year to resume in September.

Pedro Sánchez has announced the Government’s plan for the de-escalation of security measures relating to the coronavirus pandemic. He said that “by the end of June” he hopes that the entire country can enter a stage of “a new normality” when the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control. It would be at that time that the de-escalation plan established in four phases would be completed.

The plan is divided into four phases, with different de-escalation measures.

PHASE O

In ‘phase 0’ which is where we currently are, premises will be opened by appointment, such as restaurants for the collection of take away meals. Relaxation will continue from 2 May by allowing adults to carry out outdoor sports activities individually.

PHASE 1

‘Phase 1’ involves reopening of small businesses and terraces of bars and restaurants with occupancy limitations and other protection measures. It also foresees the reopening of hotels and tourist accommodation, excluding common areas. Preferential hours will be established for those over 65 visiting retail stores. Sports professionals will also be allowed to return to training.

Preferential hours will be established for those over 65 visiting retail stores. Sports professionals will also be allowed to return to training.

PHASE 2

In ‘phase 2’ restaurants will be opened with certain guarantees, also allowing table service once again. Visits to monuments will be allowed and conference rooms may open up to a third of their capacity. In addition, cultural events with less than 50 people, up to a third capacity, will be authorised and if held outdoors there must be fewer than 400 people, as long as the public are seated. The school year will resume in September.

PHASE 3

In ‘phase 3’ general mobility will become more flexible, with the use of masks. Shops will be able to open up to half of their capacity but respecting a distance of two meters. The limitations will be somewhat softened but with strict separation from the public.

Sánchez said that each of the phases will have a minimum duration of two weeks, which is the minimum incubation period for the virus. “At the end of June we will be at the new normal if the evolution of the epidemic is properly controlled in all communities,” he said.

The de-escalation will begin on May 4 in all regions up to phase 0, the preparatory phase, however, “if evolution allows it, Formentera, Baleares, Gomera, del Hierro and Graciosa in the Canary Islands will re-establish themselves up to phase 1”.

“From the following Monday, May 11, all the provinces that meet the requirements will go directly to phase 1, and Health will evaluate their situations on a fortnightly basis,” he said.