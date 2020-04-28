San Fulgencio to re-open markets on Saturday





The San Fulgencio Ayuntamiento has announced the reopening or their markets from Saturday on their Facebook page.

Following on from the Valencian Generalitat’s decision last Saturday a meeting was held between the Council, Local Police and Traders from the Thursday and Saturday markets.

The group agreed that there will be no market in the Urbanization Market Plaza on Thursday April 30 The first market in this location will take place on Thursday May 6th.

Before that, however, the market in Sector 8 (near LIDL and ICELAND), Urbanization La Marina will take place on Saturday May 2. The market in Pueblo San Fulgencio (Multipurpose Enclosure) will take place on Tuesday, May 5

In order to meet the regulations regarding public events and social distancing there will be the same control and security measures in force at EVERY market:

There will be ONE entrance and exit to each market. EVERY customer will receive hand gel and gloves when they enter the controlled market area. Customers won’t be able to touch any of the products before buying. EVERY market trader will wear gloves. There will be 2.5 m between each stall, and where there are two or more vendors, you must also observe 2 m of social distance. There will be social distance of 2 m between customers waiting to be served.

At all times, customers must respect the lines or barriers established to ensure that measures are observed. Also, they must comply with the instructions given by members of the Local Police, Civil Protection and the organisers of the market.

Currently the state of emergency will continue until May 9, therefore, more than one person in a car will not be allowed at the market and only one person will be allowed to enter the market at any time in a way similar to that of supermarkets.

The public must neither use this market visit as an opportunity to chat with friends or neighbours. Get your shopping done and leave the market ASAP.

Other local market operators, including those in Torrevieja, La Mata, Orihuela and Orihuela Costa report that they still don’t feel the conditions are right to reopen markets but they continue to study the situation and just as soon as the security measures can be met their markets will also be trading once again.