



In light of the developments regarding COVID-19, we would like to say that our thoughts are with those affected by the virus in Spain and around globe.

At Quironsalud Torrevieja, the well-being and safety of our patients, clients and colleagues is our top priority. We are implementing ongoing measures to ensure the health and safety of our staff, while also maintaining the highest level of healthcare to our patients.

We are keeping up with the guidance of the Spanish government, CDC and state and local authorities related to travel, quarantine, meetings and events, and we will continue to adjust our guidance accordingly to these guidelines.

On this regard, Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja has been gradually reactivating its consultations since Monday the 27th of April.

Quironsalud Torrevieja hospital has a robust technology and a culture of keeping safety in sight that enables our staff to efficiently and effectively perform their work assuring the 1.5 – 2.0 meter distance is held, and security measurements stablished by the Ministry of Health, thus including wearing masks, and hand sanitizer. All of our staff have been screened for covid-19, meaning that there are no risks from anybody.

Thus, the hospital´s facilities are available for patients needing to make a medical appointment as most of our specialists are also available via telephone, video conference and physical consultation. Instant and consecutive Interpretation/translation is also available in English, German, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, French and Finnish for our patients.

Appointments can be made by phone +34 966 921 313 we want to assure you that we will continue to provide uninterrupted service to you and our partners.

As we navigate through these challenging times and difficult times, we are often reminded how fortunate we are to be part of this strong community that supports each other to accomplish great things. It is the power of this community that will propel us through this to better times.

If questions remain unanswered, feel free to reach out by calling +34 966 92 13 13 or by email to rembert.duarte@quironsalud.es