



The Voice UK semi-finalist star Lucy Calcines in team Will.i.am talks to Andrew Atkinson in Part 2 of an Exclusive interview about University Graduation, recording, producing and filming; food, behind the scenes of The Voice UK – and global ambitions.

“I graduated from Middlesex University in 2018 with a BA in Music Industry and Arts Management,” said Lucy, speaking from London.

Lucy, who can speak six languages, said: “Graduating was an incredible experience and to that I owe the fact that I am able to manage my own career.”

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, that lead to the postponement of The Voice UK semi-finals and final, Lucy hasn’t turned to hobbies.

“To be honest I don’t really have many hobbies – I am always working on my music, whether it is recording, producing, writing, or filming and editing videos for my YouTube channel,” said Lucy.

Lucy, in team Will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas fame, has big future ambitions: “I would like to be able to become a globally known artist.

“And grow my fanbase – so I can share my music with a lot of people!,” said Lucy.

Lucy, 18, whose parents are from Havana, Cuba, and reside in the Canary Islands, laughed: “Also it would be cute to win a few Awards.”

Lucy, who plans to perform in Spain in the future, said: “I really like Madrid and the Canary Islands where I was raised.”

See Also: Lucy eyes stardom

Asked about her favourite food, Lucy replied: “I honestly can’t chose my favourite food – I like everything!”.

Behind the scenes of The Voice UK, Lucy said: “Meeting the team of The Voice has been the best experience of my life.

“They really look after me, and support me with my visions as an artist. I am incredibly grateful for everything they have done. I love them all so much!”. Photographs: courtesy Lucy Calcines (c).

THE OASIS BAR & RESTAURANT La Herrada, Los Montesinos. Graham Stephen, Proprietor, and staff, look forward to seeing their loyal customers again, once the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. StaySafe:StayHome.Tel: 645409436/+44 77138 5537.