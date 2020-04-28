JOLLY GOOD TRIBUTE SHOW!





Los Montesinos resident Graeme Jolly, whose daughter is a NHS nurse who contracted and recovered from Covid-19, plays the Spanish National anthem in recognition of the Health and essential workers during the pandemic. Andrew Atkinson reports.

LOS Montesinos resident Graeme Jolly has been playing the Spanish National anthem on his cornet, in recognition of the Health and essential workers during the coronavirus COVID-19 State of Alarm.

Graeme’s daughter, Rachel, is a nurse in the UK who contracted Covid-19, but has since recovered and returned to work.

“I was very worried about her, but thankfully, she had made a full recovery, except she has lost her sense of taste,” Graeme told The Leader.

“The measures taken here are much stricter, than in the UK, but necessary to combat this horrible virus,” said Cumbrian Graeme.

Graeme has been applauded by neighbours on La Herrada urbanisation, Los Montesinos, for his entertainment from his balcony and by those watching via video links.

Singer-dancer, musical instruments player extraordinaire, former DJ and karaoke host, Graeme performs two to three times a week.

A tribute artist, prior to moving to Spain permanently in 2018, Graeme changes attire of costume, that includes Dire Straits, REM, Buddy Holly, Neil Diamond, David Bowie and Billy Joel.

“More acts are to follow – with The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Freddie Mercury,” said Graeme.

“It’s been good fun – seeing neighbours dancing on their terraces – enjoying the show,” said Graeme.

A member of Torregolf and avid fan of Valencia 2nd Regional football G14 club CD Montesinos, Graeme said: “I miss the golf and the socialising.

“I’ve been to all home and away CD Montesinos games. Top of the league, with only five to play. I hope the season can be completed to win the championship.”