



Transparency, is this a myth, something that Orihuela Council and its Mayor seems not to believe in.

We are fed information through an Association or the Councillor’s releases.

Leading up to the last council elections, we advised a certain party that if they wish to gain the trust and confidence of the people of Orihuela Costa, they need to be seen in person, one day a week at least, and talk to us in person and hear our views, but like everything else our advice fell on deaf ears.

No excuse, when you think of all the events organised by local groups and charities, where 100’s of Orihuela Costa residents attend to support each other and raise much needed funds to help those in need, including the crisis victims of last September’s Dana and subsequent storms.

The contracts for 3.3 million euros, apparently for the coast, is for pot holes, pavements, road markings, traffic signs and beaches, BUT can anybody say they have seen any real improvement in any of the above? I don’t think so!

At the end of the last financial year our illustrious council finished the year with a surplus of just over €20,000,000. In the words of our Mayor Bascunana “the accounts of Orihuela Town Hall have never been so healthy”. Yet we all keep asking, why the coast is treated like a second class colony?

I WOULD HAZARD A GUESS that the bulk of that surplus is revenue that is raided from the piggy bank of Orihuela Costa, or revenue raised by the sale of land here on the coast. Revenue that was promised for improvements to the infrastructure and the newbuild of the Cultural Centre to accommodate a library and auditorium for cultural events.

It’s about time and only correct that some, or most of the money, should be directed/refunded back to the Coast to help support businesses through this global Coronavirus pandemic crisis, but also to start updating the infrastructure, roads etc.

Also it’s about time the Mayor and the inept coalition council got off their backsides and got to grips with the missing footbridge over the AP.7 and the fiasco over the CDM centre. Also as mentioned, our Cultural Centre, for which they have a budget for the feasibility and construction, but because it’s for the coast is deemed not important. Why?

Friday was Book Day but not for the Coast. Putting the lockdown aside for a minute, where could any of our 4,000 children go to read books or loan reference books for their studies and exams.

It’s easy for Orihuela as they have several libraries open till late at night, all we have is the Reading Point in Lomas de Cabo Roig run by a great team of volunteers, which is open for only a few hours a day 4 days a week, and if you know the building it is still not clear if it is structurally safe to use due to storm damage.

Whether it’s PP or C’s, no Party in Orihuela will look after the Coast. We have to be self-reliant and for that we need to unite as one.

Whatever your nationality we are Residents of Costa Campoamor and at the next council elections in May 2023, we need to vote and start our journey towards Independence, be like our neighbours and break free from the chains Orihuela. WE CAN TOGETHER, TOGETHER WE ARE STRONGER.