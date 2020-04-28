Gardening – Callistemon has a lot of bottle!





Callistemon – known as the Bottlebrush plant – gets the name from the spikes of flowers in bloom with the stems-like fireworks, bearing a strong resemblance to a bottle brush.

A lemon-scent whence you brush past them – irresistible to nectar-feeding birds and insects – including bees and butterflies, with the honeybees in abundance this time of year.

Callistemon are an evergreen plant, which can be grown in a pot, or as a shrub and tree, rising up to 4m.

Most bottlebrush varieties bloom from late spring – all through summer – in shades of red or crimson, with one exception being the Callistemon Sieberi, which has light-yellow flower spikes.

Bottlebrush plants thrive in a mild climate in a sunny position, with well-drained soil. Once mature it will tolerate drought conditions, making the Callistemon an ideal plant on the Costa Blanca.