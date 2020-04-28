Gardening – Callistemon has a lot of bottle!

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
Gardening - Callistemon has a lot of bottle!
Gardening - Callistemon has a lot of bottle!

Callistemon – known as the Bottlebrush plant – gets the name from the spikes of flowers in bloom with the stems-like fireworks, bearing a strong resemblance to a bottle brush.

A lemon-scent whence you brush past them – irresistible to nectar-feeding birds and insects – including bees and butterflies, with the honeybees in abundance this time of year.

Callistemon are an evergreen plant, which can be grown in a pot, or as a shrub and tree, rising up to 4m.

Most bottlebrush varieties bloom from late spring – all through summer – in shades of red or crimson, with one exception being the Callistemon Sieberi, which has light-yellow flower spikes.

Bottlebrush plants thrive in a mild climate in a sunny position, with well-drained soil. Once mature it will tolerate drought conditions, making the Callistemon an ideal plant on the Costa Blanca.

*GARDEN FELIX Los Montesinos. We look forward to seeing all our loyal customers again, once the imposed movement put in place by the authorities, due to the coronavirus, is lifted. Keep safe. Felix, Garden Felix.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here