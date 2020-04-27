



Quesada Gym

By Andrew Atkinson

Anthony Joshua, WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world champion, and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury are in training for when boxing resumes, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“I hope everyone is staying safe and well. I wish people suffering with coronavirus a speedy recovery,” said AJ.

“Those who have lost loved ones, keep your head up. Condolences and blessings to you and your family, said AJ, who has lost close friends from COVID-19.

Joshua’s IBF mandatory fight against Kubrat Pulev in June, cancelled due to coronavirus, has been rescheduled for July: “I’m confident we can see the return of boxing in July,” said boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Tyson Fury is in training at home in Morecambe during lockdown: “I’d be going round the bend without the motivation,” said Fury, who has suffered mental health problems with anxiety, depression and suicidal feelings.

Boxing-sporting events promoter Barry Hearn, 71, has thanked the NHS following a heart attack he suffered in April.

“I am humbled by the thousands of get well wishes and thank each and everyone,” said Barry.

“I don’t know what we’d do without the NHS. God bless you all and stay safe,” said Barry.

Barry said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic: “Patience people – sport will be back soon. We have a bigger battle to win first. God bless the NHS’ “.

Family heart problems are hereditary, with Barry’s father and grandfather having had heart attacks.

“We can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield and Basildon hospitals.

“After a minor heart attack dad was operated on and has returned home in good spirits,” said son Eddie.