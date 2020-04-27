



If I knew you were coming I’d have baked a Cake – the Alex Higgins story

FORMER apprentice jockey Alex Higgins, two-times world snooker champion, died a decade ago on July 24, 2010.

Journalist and author friend Andrew Atkinson is writing and publishing his and Higgins’ previously unpublished memoirs, in a tribute to the legendary ‘Hurricane’.

The book: ‘If I knew you were coming I’d have baked a Cake’. Foreword by retired racing trainer Jack Berry MBE.

Exclusive interviews with Alex Higgins himself, world champion Steve Davis, and close friend John Singh, who Higgins lived with for a year, giving a previous unpublished insight on Alex, banned by the WPBSA during his drugs, alcohol and destructive wayward lifestyle.

Fellow pro Stuart Pettman, residing in Thailand, recalls beating inebriated Higgins 5-0, in a qualifying match in Blackpool.

Higgins, who died tragically alone in Belfast, from coronary problems and malnutrition, having beaten cancer, is remembered by those who knew him in his home city, right up to his passing.

Exclusive interviews and photographs of Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins in the untold story.

Photograph: Alex Higgins with close friend John Singh (C).

