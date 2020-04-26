



Spain has added a further 288 deaths from coronavirus and 1,729 new infections in the last 24 hours

The number of deaths in Spain due to coronavirus now stands at 23,190, after adding a further 288 deaths in the last 24 hours, 90 less than the previous day. In addition, positive cases have increased by 1,729 cases (0.8%), over 1,200 fewer than Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed is of those diagnosed by PCR, the most reliable test to detect the virus. Up to last Thursday the cases of those diagnosed from antibody tests were added, but that figure is no longer used by the Ministry of Health in the calculation.

In total, there have now been 207,634 infections since the start of the pandemic. A further 3,024 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, taking that figure to 98,732.

The Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón said “We are in numbers that we have not seen for a long time. Today we have 288 deaths, for the first time in a long time, we are below 300, but although the data shows a downward trend”, he added that “as always, over a weekend you have to assess it cautiously.”

“We are moving forward in the evolution of this epidemic. We are passing phases and this is also evident in the way we communicate data. This Monday begins a new period where our objective is no longer to reach the top of the curve and bend it, but to consolidate and start thinking about how we are going to go to the next phase,” said Simon.

