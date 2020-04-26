



The government says that it will take yet another step toward restoring normality when, from next Saturday, it will once again allow people out on the streets for individual exercise. However, in his statement, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, said that the measure would only be introduced if infections and deaths continue to fall.

“The Ministry of Health will issue an order in the coming days, if the progress of the epidemic is favourable as it has been up to now,” Sánchez said

Whilst no further conditions of the measure are available at this time the Prime Minister said that the conditions are presently being formulated and will be issued in the coming days.

This measure is in addition to the “relief” that Sánchez announced last week that allowed children under the age of 14 to be able to take to the streets from Sunday to walk within a radius of a kilometre of their home.

However even that measure continues to court controversy with many councils interpreting the conditions differently, particularly with regard to beaches and the use of playgrounds within private urbanisations.

While beaches in some areas such as El Campello and Santa Pola have reopened to children for their walks many others, such as those along the Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja, say that the instructions are unclear and they will remain closed for the foreseeable future, unless they are specifically told to open.

Similarly some urbanisations are understood to be allowing the children of residents to use their community communal areas while others again blame their continued closure on imprecise instructions.