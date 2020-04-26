



It was almost like Christmas morning all over again, as, after more than 40 days of confinement, children have once again been able to take the streets, so much pleasure on faces that was difficult for many to hide.

There were lots of early risers and shortly after nine in the morning they were already outdoors once again, an environment that they have only been able to look at from the balconies for so long.

It didn’t take too long before we saw scooters, bicycles, toy motorcycles … Fresh air that they had not inhaled for a long time, although yes, there were many adults in masks and in some children as well.

The rules were clear, respect the safety distance and do not play with other children, although these restrictions were not applied everywhere with the Police having to intervene in some areas.

The police patrols are ensuring that the security measures are met, and although not allowed to play in playgrounds, some beaches such in El Campello and Santa Pola are open to walk along.