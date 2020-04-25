



The first conviction for sports corruption in Spain, the Osasuna case, was announced on Friday, two months after the end of the trial in the Provincial Court of Navarre.

The court, found guilty the former Osasuna manager, Ángel Vizcay, four former directors and two former Real Betis players Antonio Amaya and Xabier Torres, while former Osasuna Foundation director Diego Maquirriain and former Betis player Jordi Figueras have been acquitted.

Osasuna’s former manager Angel Vizcay was given the heaviest prison sentence, sentenced to serve eight years and eight months, for misappropriation of funds, falsification of accounts and sporting corruption.

According to the Court, members of the Osasuna board at the time, bribed two former Betis players (Amaya and Torres) a total of 650,000 euros to fix their the Real Betis victory over Valladolid on matchday 37 of the 2013-14 season and to lose their final game of the campaign against Osasuna.

The Chief Execturive of La Liga said he was delighted with the court’s findings. “This sentence strengthens La Liga’s fight against corruption and its bid to defend the integrity of football competitions against any attempts of interference be it altering the course of a season or the result of a match,” said a statement from the organisation.

The Osasuna president Luis Sabalza said he too was extremely pleased with the sentence reiterating that his club had denounced the previous administration which led to them being convicted.

Two real estate agents were also convicted for falsifying documents to help Osasuna balance the books for the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons and were given prison sentences of nine months.

Vizcay and the other jailed Osasuna directors were also ordered to pay back to the club 2,340,000 euros for the misuse of funds during the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons.