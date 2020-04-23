



Torrevieja Civil Guard has detained a man of Romanian nationality who had previously been warned by local police on three occasions, for breaking the lockdown to go fishing.

Found on the perimeter of the La Sal dock he was warned on three separate occasions and told to pack up and go home. However, he insisted that he was only fishing so that he could feed his family.

On the fourth occasion, he was eventually arrested for a crime of disobedience, for repeatedly breaking the restrictions of Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14, on the State of Alarm.