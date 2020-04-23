



Children may venture out, under supervision, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with bikes and scooters but without access to parks.

Following days of wrangling that involved an embarrassing u-turn from the government, Vice President, Pablo Iglesisas, has made announced the conditions under which children under the age of 14 will be able to go out on the street from next Sunday, 26 April.

In apologising to children for their confinement over recent weeks the Podemos leader said that children will be able to venture out for a walk or to play once a day and for one hour in an area that is a maximum of one kilometre from their residence.

They must be accompanied at all times by an adult with whom they live. The adult may also be an older brother and the accompaniment of up to three children per adult will be allowed.

They will be allowed outside between the hours of 9am and 9pm but are encouraged to avoid peak times when there are more people on public roads, in order to avoid possible infections.”

“The accompanying adult must be at a distance at which he can control the children at all times ,” said Iglesias, adding that “it is important to respect social distancing measures with other children and with other adults”.

Exercise and toys

Children will be allowed to carry out physical exercise: running, jumping etc and they will also be allowed to take and use toys, such as a ball or a scooter. However, they will not be able to use playgrounds to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

They can go to a field if the residence is in a rural environment. In addition, children who live in a rural environment will be able to go for a walk in the countryside or in the forest, always respecting social distancing measures.

Any child or adult with a fever or with symptoms compatible with Covid-19 may not leave the house.

The measures were prepared by a technical team made up of representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Vice-Presidency for Social Rights.

In the document, a series of recommendations are made for going outside, such as maintaining basic hygiene standards, including handwashing before and afterwards, taking into account the vulnerable population that may be affected, and ensuring that everyone in the group respects the rules of the outing.

The use of masks is also recommended for both adults and minors. It should be remembered that children up to 12 years of age must use special masks which are divided into three sizes: from 3 to 5 years old, from 6 to 9 years old and from 10 to 12 years old.

