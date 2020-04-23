



Health confirms 20 deaths and 164 new cases of coronavirus in the Valencian Community

Of the 164 new cases, 14 are in the province of Castellón, 34 in Alicante and 116 in Valencia

The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has updated the information on the incidence of coronavirus in the Valencian Community. There have now been a total of 5,388 patients discharged from hospital (377 since the update on Wednesday): 638 in the province of Castellón, 1,983 in the province of Alicante and 2,767 in the province of Valencia.

In addition, 164 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total of positive cases to 10,735, of which 4,215 are currently active. Of the total, 918 are in hospital and 179 of them are in the ICU.

Of the 164 new positive cases, 14 are in the province of Castellón, 34 in Alicante and 116 in Valencia.

By provinces, the total number of positive cases is 1,401 in the province of Castellón, 612 active (109 hospitalised, 21 of them in the ICU), 3,666 in the province of Alicante, 1,259 active (221 hospitalised and 72 of them in the ICU), and 5,668 in the province of Valencia, 2,344 assets (588 hospitalised and 86 of them in the ICU).

The number of Healthcare workers who have tested positive in total is 1,692, 630 active at this time (75 in the province of Castellón, 168 in Alicante and 387 in the province of Valencia).

To date there have been a total of 1,132 deaths in the Valencian Community: 151 in the province of Castellón, 424 in Alicante and 557 in Valencia.

Tests that have provided a negative result so far are 83,792 (70,081 through PCR and 13,711 rapid tests)

National Cases and Deaths

The number of daily deaths in Spain has risen to 440, five more than yesterday. According to the latest statement from the Ministry of Health in Madrid, 22,157 people have died since the start of the pandemic, while 213,000 have been infected and 89,000 have been cured.

There has also been an increase in the number of new cases nationally with a further 4,635 announced this morning.

Worldwide, 2.6 million people have been infected and more than 183,000 have died.