Alcampo donates 173,400 euro to the Red Cross Response Plan





Donations to the Red Cross have been made in cash and in kind by suppliers, clients and collaborators, and the companies of Auchan as part of the #JuntosRespondemos campaign

Alcampo, together with its suppliers, clients and collaborators has made donations valued at € 173,400 to the Red Cross Response Plan against COVID-19. The donatios have been made in response to the #JuntosRespondemos campaign, launched by the company in early April.

In cash, a donation of more than 140,300 euros was made by Auchan companies, in addition to 122,000 euros, by collaborators, clients and suppliers such as Delicias Coruña, Aldelis, Coperblanc Zamorana and Alere Vital, Tiger Khan, Malvasía, Pur Natur, Spanish Institute S.A, La Finestra Sul Cielo, Ibsa Bierzo, Finish, Airwick, Vanish, Colón and Flor.

In kind, merchandise has been donated for value exceeding 33,100 euros by suppliers such as Pastas Gallo, Oleoestepa, Aguas Teleno, Dulce Sol, Frinsa, Isabel-Cuca and Albo, who have distributed pasta, oil, water bottles, sweet products and 5,000 canned fish packs.

Both the amount collected and the merchandise donated are used to make baskets of staple food products that Cruz

Roja distributes weekly, through its volunteers, people in vulnerable situations.

With the firm conviction that alliances are key to the development of society, Auchan Retail Spain appreciates the commitment, generosity and active participation of its collaborators, customers and suppliers in the #JuntosRespondemos campaign, which continues active in order to continue supporting the work of the Red Cross.

Auchan Retail Spain works to ensure access to the purchase of food and staple products not only in their stores but through collaboration with organizations that, like the Red Cross, work with vulnerable groups that cannot acquire food.

About the Red Cross Plan RESPONSE

The Red Cross RESPONDE plan is a concrete plan of action and comprehensive response for the next two months and which aims to reach more than 1,350,000 people with an estimated budget € 11,000,000, to which anyone who wants to contribute can join.

The plan aims to mobilize more than 40,000 volunteers who will materialize the answers planned throughout the State through its more than 1,400 service points.

Almost a million people will receive attention and telephone support, 25,000 families will receive basic goods, 16,000 people will be supported in employment and 3,000 homeless people they will have a place to sleep.

About Red Cross

Red Cross represents the largest humanitarian, citizen and independent movement in the world that has 155 years collaborating with public and private entities so that humanity and dignity reach all people anywhere and at all times and circumstances. Since the beginning of the crisis of COVID-19, Red Cross is acting in all affected countries of the world, representing the largest mobilization of resources, capacities and people in its history in favor of the most vulnerable the general population.

In Spain, the Red Cross has more than 200,000 volunteers and more than 1,400 points of service throughout the territory, which allow more than 4 million people to be served annually at the national, of which more than 1.7 million are served from social programs. With the support of +1,360,000 partners, companies and allies.

Spanish Red Cross belongs to the International Red Cross and Medialuna Movement Red present in 192 countries.

Always acting under its seven Fundamental Principles: Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Character, Unity and Universality.

About Alcampo

Alcampo is a trademark of Auchan Retail Spain, which brings together hypermarket formats, supermarkets and proximity. It currently has 339 centers (62 hypermarkets and 277 supermarkets) as well as 53 gas stations, online commerce service and a workforce of more than 20,000 people. The company has the Top Employer seal, granted by the Top Employers Institute, which recognizes the company’s Human Resources policy, as well as its work and promotion environment of well-being.