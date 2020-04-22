



The number of Covid-19 cases in Spain rose to 208,389 this morning, which means 4,211 more cases have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning.

A total of 21,717 people have died, 435 more than yesterday. There are also 85,915 patients who have overcome the disease, 3,401 since Tuesday.

This represents a slight increase in the number of daily deaths, compared to 430 recorded yesterday and 399 on Monday.

As for the new cases, they have also increased since Tuesday when 3,968 were reported, to 4,211.

A further 3,230 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Community of Valencia

The number of the new cases in the Alicante province also rose this morning to 38, over double the figure of 17 recorded yesterday, while the number of deaths fell from 7 to 6.

So far there have been 414 total deaths recorded by Covid-19 in hospitals and care homes..

In the Valencian community as a whole there were 172 new positive cases registered today, 60 of them in Castellón and 75 in Valencia.

The number of people admitted to hospital also continues to decline. There are now just 234 patients with coronavirus in hospitals, 17 fewer than Tuesday. Of them 74 remain in the ICU, six less in the last 24 hours.