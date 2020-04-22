



Quote: ‘Up to 561 will be vaccinated with the candidate vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. Volunteers will be blinded to what group they are in’.

By Andrew Atkinson Leader Exclusive

Volunteers are wanted to take part in a new vaccine trial in the UK – hoped to find a cure for coronavirus – with a payment of up to £625 on offer.

Scientists are behind the trial led by the Imperial College NHS Trust at four sites across the UK, including Bristol, Thames Valley, Southampton and London and will last for six months.

Volunteers will visit a clinic, between 4-12 times, dependent on group.

The trial website, said: “The purpose of this study is to test a new vaccine against COVID-19 in healthy volunteers.

“This study will enable us to assess if healthy people can be protected from COVID-19 with this new vaccine called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

“It will also give us valuable information on safety aspects of the vaccine and its ability to generate good immune responses against the virus.

“We will do this by randomly allocating participants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or a control injection in addition to doing blood tests and collecting information about any symptoms that occur after vaccination.”

Depending on the area you live in, you will receive up to £190-£625 reimbursement.

“During this study, we will recruit a total of 1,112 volunteers, of which up to 561 will be vaccinated with the candidate vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

“And up to 551 will be vaccinated with a control vaccine. Volunteers will be blinded to what group they are in.

“Common side effects are some mild redness and swelling at the injection site. You may feel like you have flu-like symptoms within 24 hours of the vaccinations. These usually resolve within 48 hours,” said the statement.