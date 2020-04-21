



The British Embassy in Madrid will be holding a virtual drop-in session for UK nationals resident in Spain tomorrow, Wednesday, on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/britsinspain.

Residents with any concerns are encouraged to to post their questions.

Embassy staff are all working from home at the moment, and are not able to do a Facebook Live Q&A as they have done in the past.

Instead, the idea is that they will put up a post inviting questions on Facebook at 1pm tomorrow and until 5pm. Followers will be able to post their questions.

The session is aimed at residents and can cover concerns due to COVID-19 or how this impacts on the actions they need to take during the transition period – so it will be possible to raise questions relating to EU exit as well.

Once they ‘close’ the session, they will review the questions asked and on the back of that produce a series of informative videos and a Q&A document to address the main questions and topics raised.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/britsinspain