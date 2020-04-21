Euromillions results and lottery winning numbers for Tuesday, 21 April 2020, draw 1313





The Euromillions lottery results and winning numbers are published shortly after each Euro millions draw which takes place in Paris at 21:00 on Friday and Tuesday evenings.

The Euro millions jackpot prize for this draw is approximately €15 million.

The winning Euro Millions lottery numbers for the draw held on Tuesday, 21st April 2020 are:

Euromillions Results: 10, 11, 14, 23, 28, 06*, 08*

Euro Millions Millionaire Matchmaker (UK): TBC

Euromillones El Millón (Spain): TBC

A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw, including details of the winning Millionaire Maker numbers for the main countries, are published shortly after the draw has finished.

Visit the Euromillions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers page for the complete lottery results and prize breakdown. Here you will find details of the latest Euromillions lottery jackpot as well as a full prize breakdown for the Spain, the UK, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, and Ireland.

The Euromillions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Euro millions lottery draws and the game offers a minimum guaranteed Euromillions jackpot of €17 million. In the past, has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. This top prize is set to increase to a whopping €200 in February when new rules are introduced which will also mean bigger jackpots and more regular Superdraws.

The next Euro Millions lottery draw will be held on Friday, 24th April 2020. The results of the current draw and details of the next Euromillions jackpot prize will be published shortly.