A new flight, loaded with 50.8 tons of protective material for Medical and Care staff in the Community landed on Monday afternoon in Valencia.

This is the fourteenth plane chartered by the Generalitat, within what is referred to as ‘the Silk Road Operation’, to cover the needs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cargo carried by this new shipment consists of 139,800 FPP2 masks, 215,576 individual personal protective equipment (PPE) and 30,000 protective glasses.

The total accumulated so far from the 14 flights contracted by the Generalitat amounts to 456 tons consisting of 17.7 million masks, 7.2 million gloves, 1.1 million PPE overalls, 597,600 protective glasses, 20,000 thermometers and 50,000 medical gowns.