



The match was going to be played at the Wanda Stadium in Madrid with 40,000 tickets already sold.

The Spanish Rugby Federation (FER) announced on Wednesday the postponement of the International fixture scheduled to be played at the home of Atletico Madrid, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on May 29 against the ‘All Blacks’ (New Zealand).

Through an official statement, the Federation chaired by Alfonso Feijoo said that they have yet to determine the new date on which the match can be played.

The clash between Spain and the ‘All Blacks ‘ was going to open the 2020/21 season and already more than 40,000 tickets had been sold.

Kiwi House, the organizing company for the event, also announced the postponement of the game and suggesting September as the possible date for the reorganised fixture.

The statement simply said:

“From Kiwi House we want to communicate that, due to the epidemic caused by COVID-19 and following the instructions of the Ministry of Health, Community of Madrid and other competent authorities, we have been forced to postpone the celebration of the match between the Spanish Rugby Team and the All Blacks that was going to be held on May 29 at the Wanda Metropolitano , in Madrid, ”he reported.

“The new date for the meeting will be communicated, as soon as possible. Today, the parties involved continue to work to make it happen during September 2020.”