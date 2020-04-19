



The number of daily deaths falls to 410, the lowest figure in almost a month

A total of 20,453 people have died from coronavirus in Spain, representing an increase of 410 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health.

This Sunday the daily death toll has dropped considerably compared to yesterday, Saturday, when 565 deaths were registered. The number of deaths, 410 in 24 hours, is the lowest in almost a month, since March 22, when 394 deaths were recorded.

The total number of coronavirus cases now totals 195,944, so in the last 24 hours 4,218 new cases have been registered.

In Spain 77,357 patients have recovered from the virus, 2,695 more than Saturday.

The daily summaries alternate between bad news and less bad, because in times of a pandemic such as this, there is nothing good.

Right now, the country is living in a kind of statistical limbo waiting for the curve to fall after the levelling of data.

Community of Valencia

Currently, 4,638 active cases remain of the 10,250 confirmed positives since the start of the pandemic.

Figures provided this Sunday show there have been 241 discharges since the update on Saturday but a further 133 new positive cases have been detected, bringing the total of positive cases to 10,250, of which 4,638 are currently active. Of the total, 1,046 are in hospital and 223 of them are in the ICU.

Of the 133 new positive cases, 10 are in the province of Castellón, 40 in Alicante and 83 in Valencia.

By provinces, the total number of positive cases is 1,323 in the province of Castellón, active 708 (137 hospitalised, 32 of them in the ICU), 3,448 in the province of Alicante, active 1,469 (267 hospitalised and 82 of them in the ICU), and 5,375 in the province of Valencia, 2,457 active (642 hospitalised and 109 of them in the ICU). Also, there are 4 cases that have not been assigned yet.

The number of Healthcare professionals who have tested positive in total is 1,621 (216 in the province of Castellón, 629 in the province of Alicante and 776 in the province of Valencia). However 758 of them have already been discharged.

To date there have been a total of 1,065 deaths in the Valencian Community: 144 in the province of Castellón, 396 in Alicante and 525 in that of Valencia.

So far, 2,420 medical staff have registered at the job bank enabled by the Ministry of Health so that retired medical and nursing personnel aged up to 70 years and medical personnel who do not yet have a specialty can help combat the coronavirus.